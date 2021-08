Former Balasore MLA Arun Dey dies in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Former Balasore MLA and senior politician Arun Dey died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The five-time MLA breathed his last 7.20 PM today while undergoing treatment at AMRI Hospitals in Bhubaneswar.