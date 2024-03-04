Former air force officer joins BJP in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Former air force officer joined BJP in Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard. Air Marshal Phillip Kumar Patnaik has joined BJP. He formally joined the party at the initiation festival held at the BJP office in Bhubaneswar.

He has served the country for 40 years as a former Air Force officer. Air Marshal Phillip Kumar Patnaik showed his bravery by bombing the enemy camp during the Kargil war. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force on June 8, 1984.

He said that now he has got an opportunity to serve the people by joining the BJP, said reliable reports in this regard.

In recent news, Jayadev MLA Aravind Dhali joined BJP. Notably, Dhali joined BJP in the presence of party state president Manmohan Samal, election state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, and BJP Co-in-charge Lata Usendi.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Aravind Dhali resigned from BJD on Saturday, ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. He had sent his resignation letter to BJD party supremo Naveen Patnaik. One day after which, Aravind Dhali joined BJP. In his resignation letter, Dhali wrote, “I tender my resignation on the dated 01.03.2024 from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal. You’re requested to kindly accept my resignation. This is for your information and necessary action.”

Further, it is also noteworthy mentioning that Aravind Dhali has been an Odisha MLA for five terms. He took up the position of Malkangiri MLA in the years 1990, 1995, and 2000.

After the alliance between BJP and BJD broke, Dhali quit BJP and had joined BJD. In the years 2009 and 2019, he served as the MLA of Jayadev constituency with BJD’s ticket. Notably, initially he was a member of BJP before joining the Samajwadi party. After which, he had joined BJD.

Now, Aravind Dhali has re-joined BJP.

