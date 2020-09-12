Former Administrative officer Kamalakanta Rout passes away; KISS, KIIT Founder condoles

Bhubaneswar: Former Administrative Officer Kamalakanta Rout passed away in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. He breathed his last at his residence in Rasulgarh area in the capital city.

Rout had taken retirement from service as a senior OAS officer. After his retirement he was associated with KIIT for long 25 years and worked in different positions.

Kamalakanta Rout was the Managing Trustee of the KIIT temple for the last 13 years.

Condoling demise of Rout, KIIT and KISS Founder, Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta wrote, “Saddened by the demise of Shri KK Rout, who after his retirement from Govt Service as a senior officer, worked for KIIT & KISS for the last 25 years. He served as the Managing Trustee of KIIT Temple Trust for the last 13 years & continued to work sincerely till his last breath.”