Abhay Kumar Padhi

Former ADG of Prasar Bharati Abhay Kumar Padhi succumbs to COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bargarh:  Former Additional Director General (ADG) of Prasar Bharati Abhay Kumar Padhi passed away while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital here in Odisha on Monday. He had  tested positive for COVID-19, few days ago.

Padhi is survived by his wife Basanti Mohanty, son Biswarup Padhi and daughter Dr Neha Padhi.

A native of Sambalpur, Padhi had joined Prasar Bharati in the year 1976. He held positions as the director of AIR Stations in Cuttack, Sambalpur, news editor at AIR’s New Delhi headquarters. He also worked at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He retired as ADG Prasar Bharati.

Among other things, Padhi was best known for his voice over the radio serial – “Tike Sununta” – a reforming satire.

He was an eminent Odia poet, story writer, author and a mass communicator. His poem ‘Janmaandhara Indradhanu Darshana’ and other poems have been translated in many Indian languages.

Padhi was also a former visiting faculty member at IIMC, Dhenkanal.

A pal of gloom has descended in the state after the sad demise of Padhi.

