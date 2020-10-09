Representational Image

Former Additional Director of Horticulture under vigilance net in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Vigilance slueths today conducted simultaneous raids at the residence of former Additional Director of Horticulture, Ramesh Chandra Das, on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known source of income.

The vigilance officials conducted raids at five places including his residential double storeyed building at Jyoti Vihar, Bidanasi, Cuttack, triple storeyed building at Bidanasi road, Cuttack and double storeyed building at CDA.

Besides, raids are being conducted at his paternal house at Ersama Bazar in Jagatsinghpur district and wife’s office, she is the  headmistress at Jholasahi UP School in Cuttack.

Raids are still underway.

