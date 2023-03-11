Forester, Ranger suspended for fund irregularities in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The Jayapur Forest range authorities have suspended a forester and a ranger for fund irregularities in Kendu leaf Division here.

Durga Prasad Naik, Ranger in charge of Balimela KL Range and Padmini Patnaik, Forester in charge of KudumulaGumma range have been suspended.

They were reportedly extorting money from tribal people. The authorities took action after the allegations of fund irregularities brought against the ranger and the forester, were proven to be true.

The family of the registered kendu leaf plucker were entitled to get a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the government after their death. However, the suspended forester and the ranger were used to take some money from the family members to sanction the money to them.

Moreover, they were also harassing the kendu leaf pluckers for money. A complaint was lodged with the Jaipur Kendu leaf Division officials. The forest officials investigated the incident and suspended the forester and the ranger.