Forester murder in Similipal: 10 persons arrested; firearms, bows & arrows seized

Baripada: In a major breakthrough in the forester murder case, Mayurbhanj district police reportedly arrested as many as 10 persons for their involvement in the case, informed SP B Gangadhar.

While addressing the media persons in Baripada today, police arrested the accused persons and seized two country made guns, two bows, three arrows, two axes, one iron rod and other fire arms from their possessions.

The arrested persons have been identified as Turi K Kandeyan, Ramai Kandeyan, Mora Ho, Manikram Kandeyan, Gopabandhu Kandeyan, Dilip Kandeyan, Ramsingh Gundua, Singha Ho, Gameya Ho and Champain Ho, said the SP adding that all of them are said to be the residents of Edelbeda village under Thakurmunda Police station limits.

The arrested persons were produced in a court, informed the SP.

It is to be noted here that Forester Mati Hansda was shot dead by poachers inside the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on June 16. Police had started a probe into the case after registering a case under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC.