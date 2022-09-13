Forester from Kalahandi district under Vigilance net, arrested

Bhawanipatna: The Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday intercepted a Forester in Kalahandi district of Odisha and recovered a huge amount of more than Rs 2 lakh from his possession, for which he could not provide any satisfactory answer.

The accused forester has been identified as Jogendra Majhi.

As per reports, based on reliable inputs, Jogendra Majhi, Forester, Sagada Section under DFO (South) Division, Kalahandi was intercepted at Bhawanipatna yesterday at 9.30 PM and suspected ill-gotten cash to the tune of Rs 2,03,000/- was recovered from his possession, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection Koraput Vigilance PS case No. 29 dtd.13.09.2022 U/s 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.

Accused Forester Majhi has been arrested today and is being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna. Investigation of the case is underway.