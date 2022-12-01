Forest staff attack in Mayurbhanj: 5 arrested

Three forest personnals including the range officer of Kendumundi wildlife range had received critical injuries in an attack by villagers and poachers.

State
By Abhilasha 0

Karanjia: Atleast 5 persons were arrested by police in forest staff attack in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

On November 28, three forest personnals including the range officer of Kendumundi wildlife range had received critical injuries in an attack by villagers and poachers during the raid at Adelbeda village of Mayurbhanj district.

On being informed about wildlife smuggling, around 7 forest personnels conducted a raid in the village. However, they were attacked by the villagers and detained them for around 2 hours.

Thakurmunda Police and Karanjia DFO went to the village and rescued the detained forest personnels. All the injured forest staff were first admitted to Karanjia hospital from where the Range Officer and other staff member were shifted to Keonjhar hospital.

In this incident, two separate cases has been lodged in the police station and then conducted a raid in the village.

During the raid, the main accused along with others were arrested by the police. The police is still investigating the matter.

