Angul: Tightening the noose around the necks of the corrupt officials, Vigilance sleuths today seized Rs 2.79 lakh unaccounted cash from Chhendipada Forest Ranger’s vehicle.

The accused officer has been identified as Chhendipada Forest Ranger Manmohan Swain.

Cuttack Vigilance sleuths intercepted the Ranger when he was on his way to Bhubaneswar from Chhedipada in a Bolero vehicle bearing regd. No. OD 02 AP 4288 near Mundali bridge of Athagarh and seized the said cash money. And since the officer could not furnish any solid answer regarding source of the said cash, he has been detained.

Another team of Vigilance sleuths raided his govt quarter in Chhendipada and seized Rs. 50,000. Simultaneous raids were also conducted at his house in Khandibandha under Dharmasala Police limits in Jajpur district and a rented house in Balangir.

As per Vigilance dept it had been complained earlier that the Range Officer was taking bribe. Accordingly, the department had kept a strict vigil on him.