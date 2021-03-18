Forest Range Officer In Nuapada Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner, Raids Underway

Nuapada: On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by a Forest Range Officer in Khariar town of Nuapada district in Odisha is under vigilance scanner.

The Officer has been identified as Sadananda Sunani.

According to reports, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by the officers of Vigilance, Koraput Division at following places namely:

(1) Residential house at Niliji village in Nuapada district

(2) House at native place at Niliji in Nuapada district

(3) Residential house of relative at Nehena under Khariar Block in Nuapada district

(4) Residential Govt.quarter located inside premises of Forest Range office in Khariar village at Nuapada district

(5) Rented residential Flat at LIC office in Rayagada

(6) office chamber in the office of Forest Range office in Khariar village at Nuapada district

Search warrants have been issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna division.