Forest Range Officer In Nuapada Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner, Raids Underway

By Atmaja Mohanty
vigilance raid odisha
Representational Image

Nuapada: On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by a Forest Range Officer in Khariar town of Nuapada district in Odisha is under vigilance scanner.

The Officer has been identified as Sadananda Sunani.

According to reports, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by the officers of Vigilance, Koraput Division at following places namely:

(1) Residential house at Niliji village in Nuapada district

(2) House at native place at Niliji in Nuapada district

(3) Residential house of relative at Nehena under Khariar Block in Nuapada district

(4) Residential Govt.quarter located inside premises of Forest Range office in Khariar village at Nuapada district

(5) Rented residential Flat at LIC office in Rayagada

(6) office chamber in the office of Forest Range office in Khariar village at Nuapada district

Search warrants have been issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna division.

 

You might also like
State

Watch: 12 Students Test Covid Positive In Odisha

Business

Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates of Diesel And Petrol

State

Maoists Surface Posters In Kalahandi District Of Odisha

Business

Gold Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.