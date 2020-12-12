Dhenkanal: Atleast seven forest department employees sustained injuries in stone quarry mafia’s attack at Karadabani forest under Sadangi Range in Dhenkanal district today.

Sources said, the forest department officials had reached the stone quarry to conduct a raid, when the stone mafias attacked them and they sustained injuries. The mafias also looted service revolvers and other articles from them.

The injured officials have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, informs DFO