Bhubaneswar: The forest near Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar of Odisha caught fire on Tuesday. The fire fighters have reached the spot and the process of dousing the fire is underway.

As per reports, the jungle near Kalinga Studio in the capital city of Odisha caught fire today. Soon, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and started dousing the flames. However, the flames are yet to be brought under control.

Also read: Alert ! Thunderstorm & Lightning Likely In These Odisha Districts Within Next 2 Hours

The reason behind the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.

The fire has spread to a bamboo cultivation of about one acre of land. Bamboos worth lakhs of rupees have lost due to the fire.