Forest guard killed in Odisha, ex-sarpanch among 3 arrested

Baripada: In the case of the case of the forest guard killed in Odisha, the police has arrested three persons including an ex-sarpanch. A number of country guns and other arms were seized from their possession during the raid.

In a shocking incident on May 22, a forest guard was allegedly killed in firing by a group of poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district this evening. The deceased forest guard has been identified as Bimal Jena of Naana South Range.

According sources, a team of forest officials had gone to the Similipal for a patrolling. In the meantime, Bimal saw some poachers and chased them with the aim to nab and seize their firearms.

However, the poachers fired at Bimal. Hearing his screaming other forest officials rushed to the spot but by the time he he had already died.

Soon, a team of cops from the Bangriposi police station reached the spot and started a probe into the matter with the help of the forest officials. A search operation also has been launched to trace the poachers.

Meanwhile, Bimal’s body was being brought to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College in Baripada for postmortem.