Dhenkanal: The Paniohala hill near Dhenkanal town of Odisha was seen engulfed by forest fire on Tuesday. The Forest department personnel are working their best to douse the fire.

As per reports, it was seen that the Paniohala hill located near Dhenkanal town was engulfed by forest fire. The fire is spreading to other areas of the forest atop the hill.

Since the fire has spread to several patches of the forest area on the hill fire brigade has been deployed to douse the fire.

Besides, some social activists are also helping the fire and forest department to douse the flames. The Forest department has estimated that it can take over the situation within a few hours.

Paniohala hill is regarded as a wall of protection for Dhenkanal town.