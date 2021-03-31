Bhubaneswar: The Simlipal Forest fires in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has reignited again much to the anguish of the local administration and wildlife.

Similarly Bandhavgarh National Park Spread across an area of over 100 square km in India in the Vindhya Hills of the Umaria district, about 470 km from state capital Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh; it is known for Royal Bengal tigers is buring since last two days, and effort are still made to blaze the fire, as per the locals .

However it is suspected that the Fire in Simlipal Reserve has been reignited due to the rising heat waves in the state of odisha, yet the actual reason behind the fire is still to be known.

The fire in Bandhavgarh is believed to have spread to several zones including one of the three major zones- Magdi. Frightening visuals showed trees engulfed in blaze and vast expanse of grasslands covered in plumes of smoke. At Bandhavgarh, large number of tourist visit annually and Magdi Zone is often under the focus of the park authorities to provide “more opportunity to spot tigers,” according to the official website.

As per the Sources ,the controlling of fire in Bandhavgarh is taking so long , Locals mentioning that the authorities did not take timely action when the blaze broke out.

It is to be noted that the Simlipal forest had been buring since almost a month, though the fire had been controlled earlier it has reignited.