Forest fire continues in Similipal Reserve Forest of Odisha

Baripada: A major fire continues spreading in Similipal Reserve Forest in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The forest fire is spreading rapidly. It has spread to 72 points.

North Simlipal has seen fire spread in 34 points. South Simlipal has seen fire in 38 points. According to sources, the forest fire in the Reserve was first seen near Manikpur and Anantapur under Udala forest division in the district.

The fire has reportedly burned several precious trees, herbs and animals in the forest range. Though the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, it is suspected to have been started by the poachers.

On February 4, a fire started from the reserve forest at Anantpur under Kamakshyanagar Western range in Dhenkanal district.

Efforts are on by the Forest Department to control the forest fire.

It may be noted that the Forest Survey of India (FSI) had reported about 578 incidents of forest fire in the state between February 1 and 8.