Forest Fire breaks out in Similipal Reserve Forest of Odisha

Baripada: A major fire is spreading in Similipal Reserve Forest in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The Podadiha range of the sanctuary is completely on fire and it is spreading to other areas of the forest.

The forest fire in spreading in Upper Bardangua, Sarabasa, Bhandasahi, Manikapur, Patharakhani, Thadochira, Anantpur area under Podadiha range. The blaze has already engulfed an area of ​​more than two kilometers.

According to sources, the forest fire in the Reserve was first seen near Manikpur and Anantapur under Udala forest division in the district on Monday. The fire had spread to a large area by Tuesday morning.

The fire has reportedly burned several precious trees, herbs and animals in the forest range. Though the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, it is suspected to have been started by the poachers.

On February 4, a fire starting from the reserve forest at Anantpur under Kamakshyanagar Western range in Dhenkanal district had spread to nearby farmland of 2 villages. The Forest Department is trying their utmost to control the forest fire.

It may be noted that the Forest Survey of India (FSI) had reported about 578 incidents of forest fire in the state between February 1 and 8.