Forest Department seizes live Pangolin in Nabarangpur, One arrested

Nabarangpur: Forest Department officials have seized a live pangolin from the possession of wildlife smugglers on Nabarangpur-Kusumi road under Raighar Forest Range.

The officials have arrested a suspect identified as Sanjit Pulasika from Dumaguda village under Koraput’s Dasamantapur block in connection with the incident.

The live pangolin, a schedule-I protected animal under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, was reportedly being smuggled to neighbouring state. The bike rider with whom the smuggler was smuggling the animal managed to escape.

In a similar incident last month, the Special Task Force (STF) had busted a wildlife smuggling racket in Sonepur. The cops also arrested two people in this connection. During the operation, two live pangolins were successfully rescued from their possession. The Indian pangolin is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. Its protection is of utmost importance due to its vulnerable status.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.