Forest Department seizes live Pangolin in Nabarangpur, One arrested

Forest Department officials have recued a live pangolin from the possession of a smugglers in Raighar Forest Range of Nabarangpur district.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0
Pangolin

Nabarangpur: Forest Department officials have seized a live pangolin from the possession of wildlife smugglers on Nabarangpur-Kusumi road under Raighar Forest Range.

The officials have arrested a suspect identified as Sanjit Pulasika from Dumaguda village under Koraput’s Dasamantapur block in connection with the incident.

The live pangolin, a schedule-I protected animal under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, was reportedly being smuggled to neighbouring state. The bike rider with whom the smuggler was smuggling the animal managed to escape.

In a similar incident last month, the Special Task Force (STF) had busted a wildlife smuggling racket in Sonepur. The cops also arrested two people in this connection. During the operation, two live pangolins were successfully rescued from their possession. The Indian pangolin is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. Its protection is of utmost importance due to its vulnerable status.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s first registered vehicle scrapping facility inaugurated in Khurdha

State

75 judgements by Orissa HC in a single day ahead of Diamond Jubilee celebration

State

Gangster Tito to be arrested yet again

State

76 year old man weds 46 year old woman in Ganjam of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans