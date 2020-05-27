Jajpur Town: A vegetable pick-up van has been seized by the Excise Department in Jajpur district of Odisha today. It was transporting foreign liquor from Kolkata which was hidden under vegetable sacks.

The excise department has successfully nabbed the van and seized 45 lts of foreign liquor. 1 person, the driver who belongs to Binjharpur police limits, identified as Diptiranjan Rout has been arrested.

The liquor is allegedly of expensive and of popular brands. The total cost of the consignment is estimated to be around 4 (four) lakh.

There is a scarcity of liquor in the Odisha market as the Government has allowed only online sales. Hence, these kinds of seize has become common in the COVID19 lockdown period.