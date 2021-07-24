Foreign-bound Indian nationals can get Covishield second dose in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Foreign-bound Indian nationals, who have taken the first dose of Covishield or AstraZeneca vaccine in a foreign country, can now receive the second dose of Covishield in Odisha, state government officials said on Saturday.

If any Indian citizen, who has taken the first dose of Covishield vaccine in a foreign country, can take the second dose in Odisha after prescribed time period and will also get a certificate for the same. At present, the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine is 12-16 weeks, the officials added.

After receiving instructions from the Central government, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare department’s Additional Chief Secretary, P.K. Mohapatra informed all District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical and Public Health officials about the decision.

“If an Indian citizen beneficiary has taken first dose of Covishield or AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine outside India, the beneficiary can register on CoWIN app at the time of taking the second dose of Covishield vaccine after prescribed time interval and details of first dose can be recorded on the CoWIN app at the same time,” Mohapatra said in a letter to the local authorities.

The District and Municipal authorities have been asked to inform all programme officers, managers, vaccinators and verifiers engaged at Covid-19 vaccination sites to implement the decision immediately.

Earlier, the Central government had reduced the time gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine for people seeking to undertake foreign travel for educational purposes, employment opportunities and for India’s contingent to the Tokyo Olympic games. The time interval was reduced to 28 days from 84 days only for the above category of beneficiaries.

(IANS)