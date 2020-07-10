Forceful separation of lovebirds by their family members will melt your heart

Forceful separation of lovebirds by their family members will melt your heart; Watch viral video

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: You might have seen several love stories in the movies or might have come across in your life. However, in the end of this story you will see a love story and by watching that you will remember the iconic love stories of Heer-Ranjha and Romeo-Juliet.

In the 1.48-minute-video which has gone viral on different social media, a boy and his girlfriend are being separated forcefully by their family members.

The lovers do not want to get separated from one another and are holding each other tightly with all strength. Even the girl is seen crying desperately requesting her family members to allow them to live together.

At a time, she is heard cursing her family members while she was being separated from her boyfriend. However, their family members are overpowered them and finally separated the duo.

While the details about the video is not known, given the fact that the conversation in the video is being done in Sambalpuri, it is suspected that the incident has taken place somewhere in Sambalpur district.

You might also like
State

Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award for 2015, 2016 announced: Here’s the list

State

Businessman kidnapped at gunpoint in Odisha’s Sambalpur

State

This mother dog’s affection for its puppy may bring tears to your eyes: Watch

State

45 Fresh COVID19 Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.