Forceful separation of lovebirds by their family members will melt your heart

Sambalpur: You might have seen several love stories in the movies or might have come across in your life. However, in the end of this story you will see a love story and by watching that you will remember the iconic love stories of Heer-Ranjha and Romeo-Juliet.

In the 1.48-minute-video which has gone viral on different social media, a boy and his girlfriend are being separated forcefully by their family members.

The lovers do not want to get separated from one another and are holding each other tightly with all strength. Even the girl is seen crying desperately requesting her family members to allow them to live together.

At a time, she is heard cursing her family members while she was being separated from her boyfriend. However, their family members are overpowered them and finally separated the duo.

While the details about the video is not known, given the fact that the conversation in the video is being done in Sambalpuri, it is suspected that the incident has taken place somewhere in Sambalpur district.