Food Security Scheme Beneficiaries In Odisha To Get Additional 5 Kg Rice Per Month

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday decided to provide additional 5 kg rice to each beneficiary under the State Food Security Scheme.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said that the additional 5 kg rice will be provided to the beneficiaries for free for the month of May and June.

This has been decided with an aim to support the underprivileged people amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the CM said adding that the State government would bear the expenditure.

The State Government’s decision would benefit around 12 lakh beneficiaries across Odisha.

