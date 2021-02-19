Kuchinda: The food safety department officers here on Friday conducted a sudden raid in the Kuchinda market area of Sambalpur district to assess the quality of food items. A penalty of Rs 8,400 was collected from 44 shops for violating the norms of the National Food Security Act, (NFSA) 2013.

As per the NFSA, a food packet should contain the date of manufacturing, date of expiry, price, name, and address of the manufacturer and license number. In order to check if the traders were following the rules, a team of the food safety department officers conducted the sudden raid.

Moreover, the team also conducted raids on seven hotels and issued fines of Rs 2,800 for providing stale food to the customers. The team also destroyed around 10 bottles of sauce and some quantity of stale food.

Drugs Inspector, District Food Safety Officer along with the local police took part in the raids.