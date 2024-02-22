Food poisoning in Berhampur of Odisha, 13 nursing students hospitalized

Berhampur: Food poisoning in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha, 13 nursing students have been hospitalized, said reports. Thirteen students are sick in the nursing school.

Reports say that, thirteen students have fallen ill due to food poisoning. The students of nursing school in Chendipada, a suburb of Berhampur have fallen ill.

All were admitted to the Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Currently, eight out of 13 students are under medical treatment due to food poisoning in Berhampur.

The manager said that the students got food poisoning from the food they ate yesterday. On the other hand, the college authorities refused to give any response regarding the health status of the student.

On February 18 this year, atleast 22 students from Bamra Salihi Ashram school in Kuchinda suddenly fell ill on Sunday morning, reportedly due to food poisoning.



As per reports, the students began experiencing symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. The school administration immediately rushed them to Kuchinda Sub-Divisional hospital for medical aid.

The doctors promptly administered first aid to the affected students. However, as the condition of the ten students is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the food poisoning is yet to be ascertained.