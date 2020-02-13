Nabarangpur food poisoning

Food Poisoning: 2 of a family killed, 2 others critical in Nabarangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 6

Nabarangpur: At least two members of a family were killed and two others turned critical after eating contaminated food in Dandamunda village under Chandahandi block of Nabarangur district on Thursday.

As per the report, one Benu Gouda of Dandamunda village had gone to bed last night after taking dinner with his wife and two sons. However, all members of the family developed symptoms like head reeling, nausea, vomiting and loose motion by this morning.

Related News

Kidnapping and Rape In Odisha, POCSO Court Gives 20 Yrs…

Under-construction Paradip-Haridaspur railway line caves in,…

Man cudgels wife to death in Mayurbhanj, held

Odisha: Matric Exams To Start From 19th Feb, Security…

Finding the family seriously sick, some relatives rushed them to Chandahandi Community Health Centre (CHC) but Benu’s elder son Amulya (7) and younger son (4) Giridhari died en-route to hospital.

Doctors at the CHC shifted Benu’s wife Shakuntala to Nabarangpur DHH in critical condition subsequently.

While the autopsy report of the deceased is awaited to ascertain the cause of their death, local MP Ramesh Majhi and MLA Prakash Majhi have met their relatives.

You might also like
State

Kidnapping and Rape In Odisha, POCSO Court Gives 20 Yrs Imprisonment

State

Under-construction Paradip-Haridaspur railway line caves in, 3 houses affected

State

Man cudgels wife to death in Mayurbhanj, held

State

Odisha: Matric Exams To Start From 19th Feb, Security Tightened

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.