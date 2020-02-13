Food Poisoning: 2 of a family killed, 2 others critical in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: At least two members of a family were killed and two others turned critical after eating contaminated food in Dandamunda village under Chandahandi block of Nabarangur district on Thursday.

As per the report, one Benu Gouda of Dandamunda village had gone to bed last night after taking dinner with his wife and two sons. However, all members of the family developed symptoms like head reeling, nausea, vomiting and loose motion by this morning.

Finding the family seriously sick, some relatives rushed them to Chandahandi Community Health Centre (CHC) but Benu’s elder son Amulya (7) and younger son (4) Giridhari died en-route to hospital.

Doctors at the CHC shifted Benu’s wife Shakuntala to Nabarangpur DHH in critical condition subsequently.

While the autopsy report of the deceased is awaited to ascertain the cause of their death, local MP Ramesh Majhi and MLA Prakash Majhi have met their relatives.