Following trains are cancelled and diverted, check details

Several trains have been either cancelled or diverted for the next two days, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) today.

Bhubaneswar: Several trains have been either cancelled or diverted for the next two days, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) today.

According to the East Coast Railway, the trains have been either cancelled or diverted reportedly due to safety related works in different places coming under the jurisdiction of the ECoR.

The following trains cancelled on 09.06.2023 from originating station:

  • 02837 Santragachhi-Puri Express from Santragachhi.
  • 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express from Shalimar.
  • 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail from Howrah.
  • 07029 Agartala-Secunderabad Express from Agartala.
  • 15630 Silghat-Tambaram Express from Silghat.
  • 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express from Secunderabad.
  • 22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur.
  • 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Express from Chennai.
  • 22832 Satyasai Prashanti Nilayam (SSPN)-Howrah Exp from SSPN.
  • 18410 Puri-Shalimar Express from Puri.

The following trains cancelled on 10.06.2023:

  • 02838 Puri-Santragachhi Express from Puri.
  • 22803 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express from Shalimar.
The following trains diverted:

    • 18477/18478 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from both the directions on 09.06.2023 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda and Ib.

