Follow these tips of Bhubaneswar DCP for a safe Durga Puja celebration

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh has come up with some tips for the people of Bhubaneswar by following which they can have a safe Durga Puja celebration.

While addressing the residents of the State Capital city in a video, the Bhubaneswar DCP conveyed his puja greeting to everyone and said, “Keeping in mind the ongoing festive season, the Bhubaneswar Police requests you to whenever you are going to visit somewhere or going to the market or puja pandal ensure that you put someone in charge of your house. If you are going out of the city, inform your nearest Police station.

The DCP also urged the people, to use two-wheeler when going somewhere near the house for some work.

“Use double locks while parking your bikes as the bike lifters loot bikes during the festive season by taking advantage of the huge crowd. Never leave any valuable things in your bike dikki. Be watchful of your belongings when you are in a crowded place,” he advised adding that “Inform the police by dialing 112 when you come across any suspicious thing or person. Stay alert, stay safe.”