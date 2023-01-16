Fog warning issued in Odisha for 14 districts, SRC issued advisory

Bhubaneswar: Fog warning issued in Odisha for 14 districts by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The 14 districts for which the weatherman has issued the fog warning are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory of these districts in the wake of the fog warning issued in Odisha by the IMD,

“Police and transport officials of the respective districts may take necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during dense fog to avoid any road accident,” the SRC said in an advisory.