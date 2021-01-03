Foetus Found Abandoned On The Roadside In Ganjam District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
foetus found on roadside
Pic Credits: CloudFront (Representational Image)

Berhampur: A foetus was found lying on the side of the road in Berhampur city of Ganjam district in Odisha today morning.

The locals of the area rushed to the spot to witness the unfortunate incident.

According to locals, someone put the foetus of a child in a polythene bag and threw it on the roadside.

When the locals saw a flock of crows and pack of dogs eating something from a polythene, out of curiosity they reached the spot where they found out about the tragic incident.

