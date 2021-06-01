Bhubaneswar: Taking stock of the Covid situation in the State, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday issued some very important directives. He asked officials to focus on child care for possible third wave of Covid 19. The CM also asked to remain prepare for black fungus disease or Mucormycosis.

The CM emphasized on early identification of widows and orphans in the State who lost their husband or parents respectively, due to Covid 19 and sanction pension under Madhu babu pension scheme within 15 days.

Patnaik also asked to provide 3 months pension in advance for all social security beneficiaries.

Following the review the CM also asked to prepare for black fungus disease. He asked to keep alert trained doctors and keep ready stock of medicines to fight against the deadly disease.

Being hopeful about decrease in the number of Covid patients of the second wave the CM said that based on the experience we received, we should be prepared for the third wave. He especially asked to keep in focus child care for the possible third wave.

The CM was hopeful of improvement on the overall Covid situation by next week.