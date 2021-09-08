Floodwater flows 4 feet above the road in Athagarh of Cuttack district

Athagarh: Incessant rain that battered entire Odisha has created flood like situation in Athagarh area of Cuttack district on Wednesday morning.

Civic life has been paralysed as first flood water flows above 4 feet water on the road at Dahisara and Champapur Dahuranga under Mahakalbasta Panchayat in Athagarh.

The farmers are under stress as the flood water has entered the fields and have damaged the crops.

The road is connected to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and western Odisha. Vehicular movement has come to a halt as flood water is flowing. Many vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road.

Also Read: Water level in Jalaka river crosses danger mark in Balasore