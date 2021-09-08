Floodwater flows 4 feet above the road in Athagarh of Cuttack district

By WCE 1
flood water flows above 4 feet in athagarh

Athagarh: Incessant rain that battered entire Odisha has created flood like situation in Athagarh area of Cuttack district on Wednesday morning.

Civic life has been paralysed as first flood water flows above 4 feet water on the road at Dahisara and Champapur Dahuranga under Mahakalbasta Panchayat in Athagarh.

The farmers are under stress as the flood water has entered the fields and have damaged the crops.

The road is connected to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and western Odisha. Vehicular movement has come to a halt as flood water is flowing. Many vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road.

Also Read: Water level in Jalaka river crosses danger mark in Balasore

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel price increases in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday; Check fuel rates

State

Bolangir: Panchayat Executive Officer in vigilance net

State

102 children among 762 test Covid-19 positive in Odisha, Khordha reports highest

State

Woman, Son sustain critical burns in Bhadrak district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.