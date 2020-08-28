Floods Likely In River Mahanadi; Odisha Water Resources

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur:  Floods likely in Mahanadi river due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area, informed the Odisha Water Resources Dept today.

The Hirakud Dam Upper Mahanadi Basin Chief Engineer and Basin Manager in a letter today stated that due to heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment of Hirakud Dam and heavy inflow into reservoir is likely to cause floods.

The Hirakud reservoir will open eight more gates, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to be affected.

The Chief Engineer said that after opening of the gates 10.5 lakh cusec of water will be released through spillway by midday of August 28.

The Water Resources Department and the district administration has warned about a flood-like situation due to the release of water in lower catchment areas.

