Floods in Odisha: Holiday declared for schools in four blocks of Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: The district administration has declared holidays for schools in four blocks of Bhadrak district in view of flood situation in the Baitarani river.

The blocks include Bhandaripokhari, Tihidi, Dhamnagar and Chandbali.

According to reports, Baitarani river was flowing above danger level at Akhuapada in the district, this morning. While the danger level is 17.83 meters, water level was recorded at 18.45 metres.

NDRF personnels have been deployed in the flood hit areas. Meanwhile, the road communication has been cut-off in Aradi of Bhadrak.

Among the most affected panchayats of the district are Dhusuri, Asurali, Kisampur, Hasanabad, Pangata and Phalapur.

Meanwhile, Brahmani and Baitarani rivers have breached the danger marks at many places in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak. Many villages, temples, religious places and educational institutions have been waterlogged due to the overflowing floodwater.

The State government has ordered the Collectors of all the districts to remain in full preparedness to meet any kind of eventualities arising out of the flood situation.

At least 106 rescue teams are fully ready to carry out rescue and evacuation measures in 13 districts. As many as 13 ODRAF and 85 fire services teams have been deployed in the flood-affected areas.