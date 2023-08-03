Flood-water rise: SRC asks collectors to keep watch on vulnerable embankments 24*7

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Thursday informed around 8 lakh cusecs of floodwater is likely to pass the Mahanadi at Mundali by noon.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) have asked the collectors of Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts to take precautionary measures and guard weak embankments.

The SRC has also directed to ensure 24×7 patrolling of vulnerable river embankments with support of local police and DoWR engineers, evacuation of people from low-lying areas as may be required and shifting to safe shelter buildings with light, toilet, water and food arrangements.

As many as 8 NDRF teams, 13 ODRAF teams and 23 Fire Services teams have been deployed in 15 districts– Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada– for search and rescue operations.

Around 7,25,000 cusecs of water are currently flowing per second at Mundali.