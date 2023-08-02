Flood water enters Maa Pataneswari mandir in Balangir

Balangir: After witnessing heavy rainfall all over Odisha, Mahanadi river has started swelling up. As there is increase in the level of water, flood water have entered the premises of Pataneswari Mandir in Balangir. The water is being drained from the temple with the help of pumps.

As there is heavy rainfall in the district, communication have been cut off between two panchayats in Gudvela block of Balangir district. Khadiyapada of Sadeipali have been completely marooned. Around ten villages of the district have been completely cut-off.

The district administration of Balangir district has ordered all government and private schools and Anganwadis to remain closed today, August 2, amid heavy rainfall alert.

In view of the widespread rainfall activities, holiday has been declared for all schools in 12 Odisha districts on Wednesday.