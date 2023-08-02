Flood water enters Maa Bhattarika Temple, presiding deity shifted

Cuttack: The presiding deity of famous Maa Bhattarika Temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district was shifted to the cyclone shelter after flood water entered temple on Wednesday.

According to reports, the presiding deity was shifted after flood water from the Mahanadi River entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The temple administrations and priest decided to shift the presiding deity as the water level continue to rise further after entering the sanctum sanctorum.

Meanwhile, the local administration is on high alert to tackle the flood like situation which has been caused due to continuous rain in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi River.

Earlier in the day, the flood water also entered the premises of Pataneswari Mandir in Balangir.