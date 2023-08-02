Flood water enters Maa Bhattarika Temple, presiding deity shifted

The presiding deity of famous Maa Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack district was shifted to the cyclone shelter after flood water entered temple.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Floodwater enters Maa Bhattarika Temple

Cuttack: The presiding deity of famous Maa Bhattarika Temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district was shifted to the cyclone shelter after flood water entered temple on Wednesday.

According to reports, the presiding deity was shifted after flood water from the Mahanadi River entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The temple administrations and priest decided to shift the presiding deity as the water level continue to rise further after entering the sanctum sanctorum.

Meanwhile, the local administration is on high alert to tackle the flood like situation which has been caused due to continuous rain in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi River.

Earlier in the day, the flood water also entered the premises of Pataneswari Mandir in Balangir.

You might also like
State

Sanat Kumar Mohanty to remain in charge of OPSC Chairman

State

Schools in Keonjhar to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rain

State

Bhubaneswar: KIMS to host Bone and Joint Day celebration on August 4

State

Odisha: IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty retires after 38 years of public service

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans