Flood water enters into villages in Chandbali block in Bhadrak

Chandbali: In latest updates, the flood waters have entered into the low lying areas. The flood waters have inundated nearly 10 panchayat blocks in Chandbali town of the district.

The situation is at its worst in Madhapur village. Water has entered into houses in the village. Agricultural lands have been destroyed. Domestic animals along with the residents of the area have been suffering a lot.

In response to the situation, The District Magistrate, Tehsildar, and the Block Development Officer visited the flood affected area.

Relief facilities for the victims are currently underway.