Flood Threat Looms Large Over Odisha: SRC

ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବନ୍ୟା ସ୍ଥିତି ଗମ୍ଭୀର ରହିଛି।

Bhubaneswar: There is a threat of a flood looming large over most parts of Odisha said the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The SRC further said that 48 hours to 62 hours is very essential to evaluate the extent of the flood.

The flood waters are expected to reach the peak near Mundali within three to four hours said reports.

According to reports, the decision relating to the opening of sluice gates in Hirakud Dam will be taken in the evening.

As many as 10 districts of Odisha have been given a high alert.

Sources say, more than 11 lakh Cusecs water has been discharged through Mundali barrage. The situation is that of a medium-scale flood.

People from low lying areas in Cuttack district are being evacuated and are being taken to safer places.

There have been reports of flood in most low lying areas.

