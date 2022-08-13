Flood situation in Odisha: Senior Engineers appointed to supervise 8 vulnerable districts

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the anticipated floods and heavy rains in different parts of the State, the Water Resources Department of Odisha government deputed senior engineers to eight districts to supervise the overall flood situation.

The Office of the Engineer-in-Chief at Water Resources Department, has asked the Senior Engineers to visit districts like Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda and Nayagarh to supervise the overall flood situation in the districts.

Here’s the list of six senior Engineers who have been deputed to supervise the overall flood situation in the respective districts:

Chinmoy Ranjan Rout, Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation – Puri Bijay Kumar Samal, Chief Engineer Rengali Right Irrigation Project – Jagatsinghpur Baleswar Nath Sahoo, Chief Engineer Drainage – Cuttack Purna Chandra Rath Additional Chief Engineer Eastern Circle Cuttack — Kendrapada Dhaneswar Samal, Additional Chief Engineer Eastern Circle II Chandikhol– Jajpur and Bhadrak Bighnaraj Purohit, Additional Chief Engineer Central Irrigation Circle Bhubaneswar- Khordha and Nayagarh

These Engineers have been asked to reach their concerned districts latest by the afternoon of August 14.