Flood Situation Grim In Several Villages in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Flood Situation Grim In Several Villages in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: As heavy rainfall continues in Odisha, the water of Brahmani and Ramial River has swollen. The flood-like situation has emerged in Dhenkanal district.

As per reports, Jaypur, Krishnapur, Patapur, Kashipur, Odana and Malpura villages have been marooned after rise in water level in Brahmani & Ramial rivers

On the other hand, Road communication between Jaypur, Krishnapur & Malpura has been disrupted.

Besides, Floodwater is also flowing at a height of 3-feet above Ramial Bridge near Yamunakota. As a result, road communication between Yamunakot and Marthapur has been completely disrupted.