Flood Like Situation In Malkangiri Due To Heavy Rains In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Heavy rains under the impact of deep depression in the Bay of Bengal triggered floods in Malkangiri.

Malkangiri is witnessing incessant rainfall as a result of which water level of several rivers is arising and bridges at  Pangam, Potteru, Karukonda, Kangurakonda, MV- 37 and MV-96 are overflowing.

Road communication between Malkangiri to Balimela and Balimela to Motu towns was disrupted following heavy rains.

Rainwater was flowing four feet over the bridges leading to complete disruption of communication.

Hundreds of vehicles and people were stranded on both sides of the bridge as there were no signs of water level decreasing.

The district administration stated that the situation is being monitored.

