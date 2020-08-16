Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains due to low pressure have lashed different parts of Odisha causing inconvenience in various districts. However, Malkangiri and Dhenkanal are the worst affected as various areas of these districts are facing a flood like situation.

According to reports, a low-pressure has been created over Bay of Bengal for past few days. This low-pressure has caused continuous rainfall for past six days in Malkangiri and Dhenkanal districts. The continuous rainfall has triggered flood-like situation and has also cut-off several parts of these districts.

The water level in various rivers of Malkangiri has risen above the danger level. Various bridges have been submerged and has affected transportation. Even the road link between Malkangiri district and adjoining Koraput district has snapped at various places.

Similarly, in Dhenkanal the Brahmani River has over flooded and has caused many areas to submerge. Excess rainwater has snapped the communication between Bhuban and Kamakhyanagar areas. This has caused connectivity issues among people in the district.