Flood In Odisha: Water Inundates Khordha – Bolangir NH-57

Bhubaneswar: Rivers all over Odisha were seen flowing in full spate and overflowing almost in all places, disrupting communication in most areas.

According to reports, floodwater has inundated Khordha – Bolangir National Highway (NH) Number 57 near Baghamari area.

The communication in this road has been disrupted, said sources.

Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, and Puri districts have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. The maximum amount of flood water has been entering since 1 am.

After the flood water reached Mahanadi, the maximum amount of flood water has been flowing through Mundali. There was peak flow in Mundali till 3 am.

According to SRC Pradeep Jena, the water from the peak flood will be released into the sea between 6 pm and 9 pm today.

Two major breaches have been formed in the Mahanadi system embankment. The first breach was at Kanasa Makara River in Puri and the other one at Rajua River in Khordha.

Till now, about 2 lakh people from 20 districts, 49 blocks, and 1366 villages by the Mahanadi have been affected by severe flood. 137 villages have been cut off due to the same.