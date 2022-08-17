Flood In Odisha: Next 24 Hours Very Crucial, Says SRC

Bhubaneswar: The next 24 hours are very crucial said the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena about the flood situation in Odisha.

The SRC in a presser today, said that the next 24 hours is very crucial.

He further added that, a breach has been reported in Kushabhadra embankment near Tendiakuda.

Another breach in Mahanadi embankment near Teramanapur has been reported.

It is noteworthy that, this is the first instance (after 2011) that so much waterflow is seen at Mundali.

But on a better note, water-level has started to decline at Mundali, Khairamal, informed the SRC of Odisha, Pradeep Jena.