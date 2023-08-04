Flood in Odisha: 67-yr-old woman gets swept away, dead body recovered

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a 67-year-old woman has been swept away in flood waters in Dhamnagar block under Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Sujanasinghpur village under Karada panchayat limits in Ganjam.

The woman had gone for her daily ambulation when she was swept off all of a sudden in the current of the river. She has been identified as Rebati Patra.

The locals immediately informed the fire department and search operations were conducted for the woman. Her dead body was found near the backyard of house by the fire personnel.

The Dhamnagar police have reached the spot ad are carrying out further investigation.