Bhubaneswar: There is a possible flood alert in the Subarnarekha river system informed the Special Relief Commissioner through a tweet today.

The possible flood alert comes from the fact that Jharkhand has released water from Galidih barrage for which flow has increased in Subarnarekha river.

According to sources, at 6 am today, water level at Jamsolaghat was 50.88m against the danger limit of 49.16m.

After cyclone Yaas, now the DM of Balasore should be prepared for a possible flooding in Subarnarekha system amidst the restoration work, said the SRC.

He also praised the DM of Balasore for the tremendous amount of work to mitigate the problems to the extent possible and the team for quick response.