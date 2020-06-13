Flocks of enchanting Siberian birds witnessed in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: The beautiful view of trees teeming with Siberian birds and the winged guests chirping with happiness is what you will witness these days if visit to the station bazar area of Dhanamandala in Badachana block of Jajpur district in Odisha.

As per locals batches of Siberian birds migrate to this area with the onset of monsoon. They start arriving here in the second and third week of June and leave for their native habitat in October.Now, many people are visiting this area to witness the birds.

The station bazar area is a crowded place. Besides, the birds are also getting disturbed with sound of the passing trains.

As per reports, locals have come up for the safety of the birds. Dhanamandala bazar committee, many staff of the railway station and the Forest department of Chandikhol are looking after the safety of the birds.