By KalingaTV Bureau
Floating bridge vessel carrying 60 passengers stuck in Chilika

Puri: As many as 60 passengers stranded today afternoon after a floating bridge vessel got stuck in Chilika Lake today. The passengers got stranded after the floating bridge vessel in which they were aboard stuck due to a technical glitch.

The incident took place in Janhikuda-Satapada under Krushnapada block in Puri district of Odisha.

According to reports, the floating bridge vessel was carrying above 60 passengers, 5 cars and more than 20 bikes.

Reportedly, the floating bridge vessel along with the passengers was ferrying from Satapada to Janhikuda ghat today afternoon when it got stranded.

After being informed, Chilika Development Authority (CDA) officials went to the spot and undertook the repairing work of the floating bridge vessel.

