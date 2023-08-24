Flight services to Kolkata from Rourkela via Bhubaneswar to start from Sept 1, check schedule

Rourkela: The flight services to Kolkata from Rourkela airport via Bhubaneswar will start from September 1, informed by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Alliance Air (AA), which is currently operating its ATR-72 aircraft in the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route, will modify the flight schedule and provide the services on the Rourkela-Kolkata route via Bhubaneswar.

As per the tentative flight schedule, the normal operation of ATR-72 between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar will continue for seven days. However, in the modified route schedule (between Kolkata and Bhubaneswar via Rourkela) will be four days in a week- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Schedule of flight between Kolkata and Bhubaneswar via Rourkela (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday):

Depart from Kolkata at 11.40 AM

Arrive at Rourkela at 1.10 PM

Depart Rourkela at 1.35 PM

Arrive at Bhubaneswar at 2.30 PM.

Depart from Bhubaneswar at 2.55 PM

Arrive at Rourkela at 3.50 PM.

Depart from Rourkela at 4.15 PM

Arrive at Kolkata at 5.45 PM

Schedule of flight between Kolkata and Rourkela via Bhubaneswar (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday):